Governor Wambora blamed over corruption in county

A section of political leaders from Embu has yet again launched a scathing attack on area Governor Martin Nyaga Wambora over alleged runaway corruption in the County.

Led by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, the leaders claimed that the under-fire county chief has superintended over a graft-laden administration that had led to a decline on delivery of critical services such as health.

The political wrangles in Embu County show no sign of ending with a section of leaders accusing Governor Wambora of failing to end the scourge that is corruption which they claim has affected service delivery in the health sector.

Embu Senator Ndwiga claims that doctors at Embu Teaching and Referral Hospital, for instance, have been colluding with private hospitals which they own and where they refer patients in order to make money, a vice he says the Governor and the County executive have failed to curb.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaker of the Assembly James Thiriku also faulted Governor Wambora of being bias and intimidating those opposed to his administration.

The Speaker is assuring the residents of Embu that the Assembly has resolved to amend the county liquor licensing law which allows selling of liquor from 11 am to 11 pm in response to Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner who had lamented that they were unable to reign on bar operators in the villages since bar owners were released by courts as their licenses were legal.

The DCC claimed the County’s bylaws have restricted their crackdown on liquor consumption.