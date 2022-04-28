Governor Wambora cleared to vie for Embu senatorial seat

Embu Governor Martin Wambora, has been cleared by Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) to vie for Senatorial seat during the August 9 General Election.

This has set the stage for a battle pitting among other candidates, his Deputy David Kariuki, who will be flying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag.

Other contestants include Senator Njeru Ndigwa, who is trying to recoup his seat on an Independent ticket, after losing during the UDA nominations and Alexander Mundigi, who is vying on Democratic Party ticket.

Speaking, Wednesday, in Embu Town after receiving his certificate, Wambora who is also the Party Leader exuded confidence of a clear win, even as he called on his opponents to shun negative campaigns of discrediting others.

He claimed there were politicians trying to tarnish his name by portraying him a non-performer, saying it was a sign of cowardice from competitors who have already sensed defeat.

“We are in possession of CCTV footage showing a group of people who have been dumping waste at the Embu Level Five Hospital to sabotage my work,” the Governor claimed, adding that one person had been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

“I am confident that I will floor my opponents,” said Wambora, who is serving his second and final term as Governor.

Wambora, who is also the Council of Governors (CoG) Chair, said his ambition to run for the senatorial post was influenced by the need to push for a law that will see counties get their allocation of Equitable Share from the National Government on time.

“We want to pass a law that will protect devolution and ensure counties get their rightful share of funds on time, so that functions of the counties run smoothly,” Wambora stated.

Ends