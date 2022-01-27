Governor Wambora re-elected COG Chairman

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been elected as the Council of Governors (COG) Chairman by consensus.

Kisii Governor Jame Ongwae and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos will continue serving as Vice Chairman.

The elections were held in a Nairobi hotel on Thursday with all the 47 Governor present.

The first COG Chairman was former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who was succeeded by former Meru Governor Peter Munya in 2015.

In 2017 Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok was elected as the 3rd Chairman who handed the leadership button to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Governor Wambora took over as COG Chairman in January 2021.

