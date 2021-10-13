Governor Wangamati dismisses OKA as a non entity

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati says the 2022 Presidential race will be a contest between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Amollo Odinga.

Wangamati at the same time dismissed the union between ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and FORD Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula saying One Kenya Alliance is a non-entity.

The Governor was speaking during the requiem mass of respected businessman in Bungoma Allan Waihumbu Njuguna aka Mwereri in Musikoma, Kanduyi.

He said the call for Luhya unity is a mere excuse and waste of time for the people of Bungoma.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Governor Prof Ngome urged Senator Wetangula to convene a Ford Kenya NDC to resolve the question of unity in Bungoma and western by extension.