Governor warns County staff against embezzlement of funds, absenteeism

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has warned County officials found embezzling public funds, absconding duties and reporting late for work that they risked termination their employment contracts.

This is after the governor said she had received reports of ongoing corruption in her government involving county executives and chief officers, tasked with managing several projects in the county.

Speaking at the county offices in Machakos Friday, during the swearing ceremony of the County Executive for Roads, Transport and Public works Rita Ndung’e and a Member of public service Board Christopher Mutie, the governor vowed to fire anyone involved in corruption.

The duo was sworn in by the Machakos High court deputy registrar Mary Otindo.

“If I find you doing corruption in Machakos County then you will have to go, and I am putting members of the executive on notice that if those under you aren’t working you will go home because you deemed not to be in control,” swore Wavinya.

“I also urge the public service department to be vigilant and ensure staff not only report to work, but also execute their tasks in the right manner because absenteeism, reporting late to work and absconding duties will be dealt with ruthlessly,” she added.

The governor added that all staff members must be reminded that they are paid with taxpayers’ money and the citizens expect nothing short of satisfactory service.

“I want it to sink in the mind of all County government staff that our principal role is to serve mwananchi and I will not compromise because we have a Godly duty to serve people in the right way,” said the Governor.