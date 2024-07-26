Governor Wavinya announces Ksh80M table banking fund for women-only sacco

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has announced Ksh80 million table banking fund at the grand launch of the women-only, Makima Tithers Sacco.

The event, aimed at empowering women economically, saw enthusiastic participation from local women entrepreneurs and community leaders.

The table banking fund is designed to provide accessible financial support to women, enabling them to start and grow their businesses.

Governor Wavinya emphasized the importance of women’s economic independence and the role of such initiatives in fostering community development.

The Governor lauded Makima Tithers Sacco for its role in transforming the lives of many women in the region.

“I am delighted to see so women come together with a common goal to better their lives. That means not lives alone but their families and neighbours and as we say when you empower a woman you empower the whole village,” said Governor Wavinya.