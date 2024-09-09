Governor Wavinya denies UK detention claims as baseless smear campaign

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has responded to claims that she was allegedly detained in the United Kingdom, along with a family member while attempting to smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings into a foreign bank.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Governor described the claims as baseless and an insult to the intelligence of the Machakos electorate.

“My attention has been drawn to an online smear campaign designed and sponsored, by my political detractors. This campaign is aimed at dampening the impact of the transformative work we are doing in Machakos,” she stated.

“Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions. I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad.”

The Governor vowed to pursue legal action against those spreading false information while urging critics to present concrete evidence if they wish to challenge her.

“We shall identify, pursue, and bring before the law all those peddling baseless rumors and fake news. This amounts to defamation and misuse of electronic media to spread falsehoods,” she said.

“Such malicious misinformation has created perceptions about me and my family members that endanger our lives.”

The Governor further pointed out that her office has successfully overseen nearly 1,000 projects since August 2022 and has collected a record Ksh1.7 billion in own-source revenue for the fiscal year 2023/2024, marking the highest revenue collected since the onset of devolution.