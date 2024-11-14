Governor Wavinya flags off seeds distribution as rains set in

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s campaign for a food-secure county went a notch higher on Wednesday when she flagged off distribution of assorted seeds worth Ksh 61 million.

Wavinya said the seeds distribution, which targets vulnerable residents, seeks to improve the county’s food security and eliminate reliance on relief supplies.

“We have 86 drop-off points where the seeds will be delivered for issuance to the identified farmers. The program targets less fortunate members of the farming communities across the 40 Wards,” Governor we said during the ceremony at the Matuu County Lodge.

Wavinya said her Government had mobilised teams of agricultural extension officers that will help farmers in crop management.

One of the beneficiaries, Celestina Wambua, lauded Governor Wavinya’s gesture, terming it a great relief for many struggling residents who couldn’t afford to purchase seeds.

“I am highly grateful to governor Wavinya for coming through for many of us who were stranded and didn’t have hopes of planting,” she said.

Another resident, Emma Mburu said the seeds distribution will serve in eliminating household poverty.

“This is real empowerment because when I harvest my food, I will have something to feed my children. We thank the governor for remembering us,” she said.

Agriculture executive, Catherine Mutanu said the Governor’s initiative aligns to her Chakula Mezani Pesa Mfukoni philosophy, which seeks to empower residents to become self-reliant.