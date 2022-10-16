Governor Wavinya Ndeti issues stern warning to land grabbers

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has vowed to get rid of land grabbers in the county.

This comes amidst numerous complaints from Machakos residents citing corruption and frustration at the ministry of lands.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Mua hills, the Governor lamented that land grabbing has become rampant in the county and warned that the law will take its course on the culprits.

“I am sounding a warning to those who are involved in land grabbing and other forms illegal land transactions that we will not tolerate that. If you have grabbed any land in Machakos county, be prepared to surrender it because we will use the law to force you,” the governor said.

Wavinya said her office has received many complaints of grabbed parcels of land belonging to community and individuals and vowed to wrestle those implicated.

“If you are sitting on land belonging to the community or a Njeri, Mutua or Mutiso, your goose is cooked. We will reverse all fraudulent acquisitions of land end ensure they revert to lawful owners,” she said.

On his part, Mavoko legislator, Patrick Makau committed to joining the governor in an effort to weed out land grabbers with some alleged to have partnered with security personnel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...