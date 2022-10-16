Governor Wavinya Ndeti issues stern warning to land grabbers

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has vowed to get rid of land grabbers in the county.
This comes amidst numerous complaints from Machakos residents citing corruption and frustration at the ministry of lands.
Speaking during a burial ceremony in Mua hills, the Governor lamented that land grabbing has become rampant in the county and warned that the law will take its course on the culprits.
“I am sounding a warning to those who are involved in land grabbing and other forms illegal land transactions that we will not tolerate that. If you have grabbed any land in Machakos county, be prepared to surrender it because we will use the law to force you,” the governor said.