Governor Wavinya urges Kenyans to support devolution

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has appealed to Kenyans to safeguard devolution which has laid the foundation of the transformation witnessed in the country.

While addressing Kwale residents at Kwale Teachers Training College during the G7 Governors Women Caucus forum, Governor Ndeti also called upon the Kenyan people to protect devolution.

Governor Wavinya spoke passionately of how devolution has empowered communities across the country hence the need to safeguard the greatest gift to the Kenyan people through the 2010 constitution.

The Governor also challenged women to rise up and take up leadership positions.

“At the inception of devolution, there were zero women in leadership, but in the second and the third dispensation more women have gotten into leadership positions and the numbers are increasing significantly,” said Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

“The political landscape is evolving rapidly and more women are getting into powerful leadership positions which were traditionally a reserve for men. Over the years, Kenyan women have also been pushing for gender equality and that dream is gradually becoming a reality,” she added.

The G7 Women Governors Caucus is promoting the future of women leadership in governance and also in professional circles. Other Governors present were the Governor Fatuma Achani (Kwale) Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga) Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Susan Kihika Nakuru and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).