Governor Wavinya warns Ruto-Gachagua rift could lead to political turmoil

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has urged leaders to embrace dialogue and engage with respect for the good of the country.

Speaking to the press after attending a Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Machakos, Wavinya expressed concern that ongoing disputes among senior leaders were setting bad precedent to the younger generation of leaders.

Referring to the current political tensions between leaders allied to President William Ruto and those supporting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wavinya said it is possible to reach a consensus without plunging the nation into political turmoil.

“We pray for peace and call upon leaders to sit and talk. All of us are leaders and we should mind about our country. Leaders should respect each other in order to have a peaceful country” said Wavinya.

She said leaders have an obligation to set a good example by coexisting amicably with each other.

The governor also delved into the proposal to tax churches, saying any legislation touching on religious organizations should consider the roles played by such institutions in the society.

“Taxing churches is like double taxing the citizens because it is us the worshippers who contribute to build these institutions,” she said.