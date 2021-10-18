Governors propose additional funding

The Council of Governors has proposed additional funding of Kshs 381.45 bringing the total allocation to counties to Kshs 751.45 billion.

This even as it rejected the proposal by Commission on Revenue Authority CRA, that recommended a non–increment of the County Equitable Share which is Kshs 370 billion.

In a statement, governors said the over Ksh 750 billion allocation as contained in the The Council position is informed by the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020 which recommends that counties be allocated not less than 35 per cent of all the revenue collected by the National Government.

They further maintained that the Road Maintenance Levy Fund ought to be disbursed to counties as conditional grants noting that the Council will engage the relevant institutions to ensure their proposals are actualized.

Counties will receive additional funding of Kshs 1.2 billion in the DANIDA PHC Programme that will support the following: The gradual phase out of the Grant and strengthening of level 1, community health units.

The signing of Bilateral Agreement with National Treasury and inclusion of amounts in the County budgets will be done by November 2021.

According to the statement governors said the Ministry of Health has so far secured 79 Cuban Doctors in various specialties who have concluded the induction programme at the Kenya School of Government.

“We are currently in the second phase of implementation of the agreement for the provision of Health Services by Cuban Specialist Doctors.” Read the statement.

In order to meet the demand, governors say more specialists will be sourced from Cuba and will arrive in the Country in due course.

To ensure smooth implementation of phase two, the Council and the Ministry of Health, are working towards ensuring that the challenges experienced in phase one are resolved.