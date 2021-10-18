Governors blast CRA proposal to stagnate county revenue, demand increased cash allocations

The ongoing standoff pitting the Council of Governors (COG) and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (COG) shows no sign of ending soon.

The latest confrontation between bodies was sparked off by differences of opinion over the right amount of money to be given to counties to run their operations.

While the Dr. Jane Kiringai-led CRA does not support the review of allocations to counties upwards, the governors think differently.

On Monday, COG sustained its war on CRA by vehemently dismissing the commission’s proposal especially to have the current sharable revenue to the counties stagnated.

Council Chair Martin Wambora indicated that the county chiefs had rejected the recommendation by CRA to retain the county allocation at Kshs. 370 billion and instead made a demand for more funds to ensure full and smooth rollout of county functions.

“Following in-depth discussions on the issue, we wish to reiterate that, we reject in totality the proposal by CRA that recommends a non-increment of the County Equitable Share which is Kshs. 370 billion.” Wambora said

“To safeguard Devolution and to ensure optimal implementation of devolved functions by County Governments, the Council proposes additional funding of Kshs. 381.45 bringing the total allocation to counties to Kshs. 751.45 billion,” He added

Citing the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 (that was invalidated by the courts, and which recommended increased funding to counties), the Governors said that counties should not be allocated less than 35% of all revenue collected.

To them, the bill that was a product of the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sponsored by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, had the capacity to completely transform the fortunes of Kenyans at the grassroots. They want, parliament to at the very least secure this well-intended proposal and not look the other way.

“As you are aware, the bill had a lot of goodwill as it was passed in both houses of Parliament and in 45 out of the 47 County Assemblies.” The Governors said

While recommending a non- increment to the County Equitable Share, CRA cited a number of reasons including slow economic growth, constrained fiscal framework, the Need to contain the public debt, and; the need to finance and provide security for the 2022 elections.