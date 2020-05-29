Governors: Counties have well equipped to handle Covid-19

The Council of Governors has disputed claims that county governments are not prepared to handle Covid-19 in case of an upsurge on confirmed cases.

Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the Governor for Kakamega, said all the 47 counties have equipped their intensive care units to handle Covid-19 patients.

The county governments have in the past complained of lack of equipment to handle a surge in Covid-19.

Coronavirus pandemic has hit the community transmission, 32 counties have been hit by the virus.

According to the ministry of health, Nairobi County leads in the number of infections at 835 closely followed by Mombasa at 490, Kajiado at 65 and Kiambu with 39 cases.

Oparanya said county governments have injected 6.1 billion shillings towards Covid-19 emergency fund.

He spoke while receiving a 5.8 million-shillings-donation from the Fred Hollows foundation towards the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

13 counties among them Homa Bay, Kisumu, Narok, Meru, West Pokot and Turkana are set to benefit from the medical items.