Governor’s Cup to raise awareness on gender based violence in society

Football enthusiasts in Kisumu County are set for a thrilling month-long football fiesta following the launch of the 2023 Kisumu County Governor’s Cup tournament at Pap Kadundo in Seme Sub-County .

Beatrice Odongo, the County Executive Commitee Member (CECM) for Sports, said that the 2023 edition seeks to bolster community engagement through sporting activities.

Ms. Odongo emphasized that it will create and strengthen platforms that build common interests among community members, utilize established platforms to mobilize, sensitize, empower and strengthen response to socio-economic issues.

“In order to develop grassroots football talents, we have organized the matches to take place in all the 35 wards in the County. After each Ward participates, the local stakeholders will be expected to select a team that will represent their respective wards at the Sub-County level,’’ Ms. Odongo said.

She added that the winners of the Sub-Counties will meet their neighbouring counterparts at the penultimate finals scheduled to take place at Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo on December 3, 2023.

The theme for this year’s tournament is “Sporting to promote talent and create awareness on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

It seeks to provide an environment for physical developments, opportunity for residents to showcase their talent in sports and arts fields.

In addition, the community will be in a better position to develop locally relevant solutions to their challenges and opportunities.

“The community will also be exposed to relevant avenues that provide support and solutions to community challenges and opportunities as well as to provide a platform for addressing escalating issues including violence against women and girls as well as general community wellbeing,’’ she reiterated.

To successfully roll out the football tournament, Ms. Odongo revealed that the department will positively engage multiple partners and stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to support the program and supplement the noble dream.

“The financial resources for the Governor’s Cup vary on an annual basis depending on the budgetary allocation for the program, which may never be sufficient to implement the comprehensive vision and that’s why we might engage other partners,” she explained.

Some of the tangible expected results from the football extravaganza include the adoption of strategies which will yield public appreciation and participation of gender and social status, increased awareness of devolved government opportunities among the youth and rightful placement of identified talents into the sports market.