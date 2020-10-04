Governors decry cash crunch, seek Uhuru’s intervention

The Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene to ensure Counties get funds immediately.

Governor Oparanya said the Head of State should prioritize the matter to salvage the cash crunch that has hit the devolved units for the last four months.

Oparanya wants the President to direct the National Treasury to release funds by Monday to save counties from total collapse.

“Counties are still facing a financial crisis which has adversely affected development plans. I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and prioritize this matter to enable Counties to get their share of the revenue” said Oparanya.

He says most counties are now on their knees and any further delay by Treasury to release the funds will make matters worse.

He regretted that the financial stalemate was occasioned by delays by the Senate to pass the third generation revenue sharing formula dragging the entire process and making counties suffer.

Senators mid last month unanimously pass the formula after months of standoff.