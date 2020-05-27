Governors decry lack of resources to fight pandemic

Governors are now warning that counties lack the necessary capacity to tackle the surging Coronavirus cases in the country.

Council of Governors’ chair and Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya at the same time wants the national government to set up testing labs in all level four hospitals across the country to meet the testing demands.

Whereas counties are making strides towards combating the pandemic, Oparanya says they are faced with financial challenges.

Speaking when he gave the weekly address on the county preparedness in Kisumu, Oparanya shared a grim situation saying that unless the government devolves more Covid-19 resources, the country will not have a true picture of the national infection rate.

“More than 11,262 NGOs have received huge support from donors towards fighting COVID19. This support has not been seen or felt by County Governments. We encourage these organizations to partner with the Counties so that the support they offer can reach most deserving” he said.

He also warned that as more efforts are being channelled to fight the pandemic, uptake of medicare services in the health institutions were taking a major hit.

He called upon the National Hospital Insurance Fund to expedite the process and sign agreements with the Count Governments to ensure civil servants, including the medical personnel, are insured.

“Civil Servants are currently not covered by Nhif thus will have to pay out of pocket for any expenses that arise from contracting any disease including Covid-19”.

He said counties were still waiting on Treasury to disburse Kshs 5B announced by the President towards the fight against the pandemic adding that they are yet to receive Ksh 353M donated by the Danish for levels 2 and 3 health facilities.

Oparanya gave the weekly update, even as the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe challenged county governments to step up their level of preparedness with the daily surge of number infections.

“We will be visiting new counties on a weekly basis as a means of evaluating our national preparedness levels because collectively, counties have a greater capacity to attend to the sick. Their preparedness is key” said the CS.

Currently, there are 1659 People in quarantine. 2196 People confined in public quarantine facilities have been released having tested negative.

Total confirmed cases in the country stand at 1, 471 after 123 more people tested positive on Wednesday 27th May.

The governor revealed that the Council will carry out research to determine the effects of the virus on various sectors of the economy.