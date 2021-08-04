The Council of Governors is accusing the Controller of Budget of blocking funds to counties warning that it will deal a big blow to the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council says it was unfortunate that counties were being denied funds due to pending audit queries yet they are expected to lead the war against the pandemic.

Based on the current state of Covid-19, the council says it might be forced to scale down on the number of delegates who will attend the devolution conference slated from 23rd-26th of August in Makueni.

The county bosses warned that they are not only dealing with the pandemic but a resurgence of patients with mental health illnesses due to stress and anxiety associated with the impact of Covid 19.

Coupled with the pandemic, the council says some ASAL counties are being threatened with drought taking on a toll on livelihoods, that require urgent interventions.