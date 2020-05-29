Governors deny they are ill prepared for pandemic

The Council of Governors has disputed claims that county governments were ill-prepared to handle Covid-19 cases in case of an upsurge of confirmed cases.

COG chair Wycliffe Oparanya who is also the Kakamega County Governor said all the 47 counties have fully equipped Intensive Care Units to handle eventualities.

He noted that the 47 counties were sufficiently ready to combat the deadly virus that has so far claimed 58 lives with the number of Covid-19 cases rising to 1,618 in the country after having tested over 70,172 people.

The governor two days ago allegedly claimed counties lacked the capacity to tackle the surging Coronavirus cases in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Read related: Governors decry lack of resources to fight the pandemic.

The CoG Chair said county governments had injected 6.1 billion shillings towards the Covid-19 emergency fund.

32 counties have been hit by the Virus. According to the Ministry of Health, Nairobi county leads in the number of infections at 835 closely followed by Mombasa at 490, Kajiado at 65 and Kiambu with 39 cases

The Governor spoke when he received 5.8 million shillings worth of medical supplies from the Fred Hollow Foundation, an Australian organization towards the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

13 counties among them Homabay, Kisumu, Narok, Meru, West Pokot, and Turkana are set to benefit from the donation.