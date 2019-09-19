Governors dismiss UK firm report on ranking

The council of governors has dismissed a recent report by United Kingdom based research firm that published a report ranking best and worst performing counties as falsified.

The council is now demanding an apology from the agency failure to which it will seek legal redress.

It was a controversial report by All Africa Advisors ranking the best and worst governors across the country and which has now divided public opinion.

The council of governors claim the authors of the report failed to meet the required standards in conducting the research.

In statement, COG says the firm did not comply with the requisite legal procedures terming the ranking as a political strategy meant to malign their leadership in counties.

In the survey that was conducted by All Africa Advisors Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua was ranked the best performing county executive, Wycliff Oparanya of Kakamega County emerged second followed by Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko who occupied the third position.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu County was ranked the worst performing governor followed by Cyprian Awiti of Homabay and Sospeter Ojamong of Busia County.

The survey was conducted between June and August this year. According to the report 1,401 respondents across 47 counties were interviewed between June and August this year.

The survey sought to establish whether devolution has delivered on transforming the lives of the people, and outlining details that could be the impeding factors that need be resolved for devolution to work as a transformative strategy.