Governors elect in 45 counties to take oath of office

Governors elect in 45 counties will take oath of office on Thursday, the August 25 2022. The Assumption of the Office of Governor Committee in the regions are working round the clock to ensure a smooth transition process. The law mandates that the swearing in of the governor elect shall occur in a public ceremony before a high court Judge. The Judiciary has already issued guidelines that allow a seamless exercise especially in counties where outgoing governors have served their two terms of 10 years or have not been re-elected to office after the first term.

  

