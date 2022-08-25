Governors-elect to assume leadership in countrywide swearing-in

Governors-elect in 45 of the 47 counties are set take the oath of office to assume leadership in the devolved units today (Thursday).

The swearing-in is in line with the provisions of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act 2012.

According to the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, elected governors should be sworn in on the first Thursday after the tenth day following the declaration of the final results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The act also provides for the formation of a special transition committee to spearhead the process of handing over power in the counties.

Each County has an Assumption of the Office of Governor Committee comprising of 13 members.

Members of this committee include the respective County Commissioner, a National Intelligence Service representative, a representative of the National Police Service, and the County Secretary.

The Governors-elect shall take oath of office in a public ceremony presided over by a High Court Judge.

Only 45 will be sworn in on Thursday after IEBC postponed elections in Kakamega and Mombasa Counties.

Upon taking the oath of office, the County Governor shall sign a certificate of inauguration in the presence of the High Court Judge who conducts the swearing in ceremony.

After signing the certificate of inauguration, the outgoing Governor shall handover to the Governor elect the following County symbols as a sign of transfer of executive power and authority: the County Flag, the County Coat of Arms, the Constitution and the County Public Seal.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has urged members of the public who would wish to witness this auspicious occasion to avail themselves in the various locations as published by the County Transition Committees.

All Invited guests and members of the public are encouraged to be seated by 8.00 am.