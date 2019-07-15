Governors in court over stalemate on Division of Revenue Bill

Governors are now pleading with the Supreme Court to arbitrate on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

The governors who Monday filed a petition at the highest court claim operations at the devolved units are on a standstill following an impasse between the senate and the national assembly on the bill.

They are accusing the National Treasury and the National Assembly of undermining devolution and holding counties hostage.

The Council of Governors claims the National Treasury ignored Commission of Revenue Allocation’s recommendations on the sharing of revenue between the national government and the counties.