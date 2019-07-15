Governors in court over stalemate on Division of Revenue Bill

Written By: Ben Troy Njue
Governors led by Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya accuse the National Treasury and the National Assembly of holding county governments hostage.
Governors are now pleading with the Supreme Court to arbitrate on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

The governors who Monday filed a petition at the highest court claim operations at the devolved units are on a standstill following an impasse between the senate and the national assembly on the bill.

They are accusing the National Treasury and the National Assembly of undermining devolution and holding counties hostage.

They want to be given enough funds to make the devolution agenda work.

The Council of Governors claims the National Treasury ignored Commission of Revenue Allocation’s recommendations on the sharing of revenue between the national government and the counties.

