Governors rule out lock down of counties

The Council of Governor Chair Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out the possibility of locking down counties to contain the spread of COVID-19 saying such a move would be catastrophic to the individual counties economy and the nation.

Nairobi County has consistently registered high numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases each day amid calls for stringent measures within the capital to contain the spread of the virus.

Oparanya spoke as he gave the weekly updates on county preparedness in the fight against the virus.

Instead, he said the county governments will increase screening facilities and other containment measures to avoid an increased spread of the virus.