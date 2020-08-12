Governors rule out lock down of counties

The Council of Governor Chair Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out the possibility of locking down counties to contain the spread of COVID-19 saying such a move would be catastrophic to the individual counties economy and the nation.
Nairobi County has consistently registered high numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases each day amid calls for stringent measures within the capital to contain the spread of the virus.
Oparanya spoke as he gave the weekly updates on county preparedness in the fight against the virus.
Instead, he said the county governments will increase screening facilities and other containment measures to avoid an increased spread of the virus.
"All the 47 County Governments have been affected by the #coronavirus. This therefore calls for concerted effort from all the stakeholders.County Governments have continued to enhance their response measures towards COVID-19." Gov @GovWOparanya speaks in @KisumuCountyKE #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y6tOfHNTjy
Oparanya noted that the county governments will also work closely with correctional facilities within their jurisdiction to minimize the spread of the virus in the respective facilities.
"Support to Police and Prison Departments; @KenyaGovernors are committed to supporting the Police department to check the infection rate among suspects who are held in police cells.@GovWOparanya speaks on #COVID19 in @KisumuCountyKE with Gov. @AnyangNyongo pic.twitter.com/n4pq8zr5Lg
He said that counties shall provide laboratory technologists to collect samples from suspects who are held at police stations so that the police do not struggle to transport them to testing centers.
The CoG Chair disclosed that, Treasury had finally released Kshs 29.7 billion for the Month of June, 2020 to counties noting that counties had not accessed the money since IFMIS was opened Tuesday.
"Treasury finally released Kshs. 29. 7 billion for the Month of June, 2020 to Counties. However this money hasn't been accessed by Counties because IFMIS was only opened yesterday (Tuesday 11thAugust, 2020) in the afternoon" @GovWOparanya speaks in @KisumuCountyKE on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nzv7mLYpqh
Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang Nyongo expressed concern over the increased community based spread of the virus.
“Kisumu as at today has registered cumulatively 110 Covid-19 positive cases. 40 of those cases are active and in isolation; 10 in various isolation facilities and 30 under the Home based Isolation Program,” said Governor Nyongo.
He urged citizens to observe the regulations that will help flatten the curve.
"As we continue implementing the @MOH_Kenya &GOK approved containment measures, I want to urge our dear citizens to strictly observe the regulations that will help us #FlattenTheCurve " Gov. @AnyangNyongo #COVID19 @KisumuCountyKE updates +Gov @GovWOparanya pic.twitter.com/mbxWlgkzQf
