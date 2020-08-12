Governors rule out lock down of counties

Written By: Christine Muchira/Simon Achola
21

The Council of Governor Chair Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out the possibility of locking down counties to contain the spread of COVID-19 saying such a move would be catastrophic to the individual counties economy and the nation. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Nairobi County has consistently registered high numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases each day amid calls for stringent measures within the capital to contain the spread of the virus. 

Oparanya spoke as he gave the weekly updates on county preparedness in the fight against the virus. 

Instead, he said the county governments will increase screening facilities and other containment measures to avoid an increased spread of the virus. 

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Oparanya noted that the county governments will also work closely with correctional facilities within their jurisdiction to minimize the spread of the virus in the respective facilities.

He said that counties shall provide laboratory technologists to collect samples from suspects who are held at police stations so that the police do not struggle to transport them to testing centers.

Also Read  Turkana County to benefit from Ksh 222M agricultural project

The CoG Chair disclosed that, Treasury had finally released Kshs 29.7 billion for the Month of June, 2020 to counties noting that counties had not accessed the money since IFMIS was opened Tuesday.

Also Read  Efforts to extinguish Tsavo West fire underway

Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang Nyongo expressed concern over the increased community based spread of the virus.

“Kisumu as at today has registered cumulatively 110 Covid-19 positive cases. 40 of those cases are active and in isolation; 10 in various isolation facilities and 30 under the Home based Isolation Program,” said Governor Nyongo.

Also Read  Catherine Mumma named ODM National Elections Board chairperson

He urged citizens to observe the regulations that will help flatten the curve.

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR