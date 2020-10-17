Governors, MCAs push for exclusive pension scheme

The Council of Governors and County Assemblies Forum are now jointly pushing for an exclusive pensions scheme for Governors, Speakers, and Members of the County Assembly who have served for at least two terms.

CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong say the proposed legislation drafted by the CoG on the Welfare of Governors will be amended to include Speakers and MCAs.

The Council of Governors is now in the process of drafting a Pension Bill and is urging the County Assemblies to support the proposal that will lead to the creation of the County Pension Fund.

Ojaamong said the welfare of Members of the County Assembly should be prioritized considering their close proximity to the electorate.

Oparanya who is also Kakamega Governor noted the Building Bridges Initiative has captured two issues beneficial to the devolved units including the channelling of more funds to the grassroots and the introduction of a Ward Development Fund