Governors, Ministry of Health clash over UHC

The national roll-out of the universal health coverage appears headed for turbulence with the Council of Governors demanding that issues of concern be thrashed out before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the health ministry on its implementation.

Governors are citing monopoly enjoyed by the Kenya Medical Supply Agency in the supply of drugs and the burden of paying doctors who are interning in the counties as some of the concerns that must be addressed before they endorse the project.

A consultative meeting convened by the Ministry of Health and the county bosses Wednesday was characterized by disagreements.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the technical teams should finalize on the intergovernmental partnership agreement document by this Friday.

However, CoG chair Wycliffe Oparanya says the national government needs to address pertinent issues that are crucial for the efficacy of the project.

Oparanya says issues such as human resource, flow of funds to the counties, the supervision and implementation of the entire project need to be agreed upon.

The COG also signed an MOU with faith-based organizations aimed at cushioning counties during crises such as health workers strike.

On his part, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua took issue with the central bank rules on interest cap saying it is having a negative impact on businesses.