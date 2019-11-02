Governors Mutua, Ngilu pledge to support Imran Okoth in Kibra by-election

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu have rallied the Kamba community residing in Kibra to vote for ODM candidate Bernard Okoth in Thursday’s by-election.

The Governors said their endorsement of Okoth was in keeping with the spirit of the handshake, even as Deputy President William Ruto alleged that ODM was getting jittery and had sensed defeat in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu have joined forces to campaign for ODM party candidate Bernard Okoth.

“At the end of the day, the people of Kibera deserve the best. From where we stand as a party, we are confident that Imran represents the aspirations of his people and will carry the legacy of the Late MP, Ken Okoth to improve the lives of the people of Kibra,” said the Machakos Governor.

The two governors appearing to take advantage of Kalonzo Musyoka’s absence in the campaigns as the Kibra by-election appears to hasten the divorce of NASA affiliate Parties.

Raila Odinga who had accompanied the two governors to a meeting with Kamba residents used the platform to downplay claims that ODM had no development track record in Kibra.

But in a rejoinder, Deputy President William Ruto who was in Marigat Baringo County alleged that Raila Odinga had sensed defeat in Kibra days before the critical vote.

ODM, ANC, Jubilee, other parties and Independents are making last-ditch efforts to woo voters ahead of Thursday’s mini poll.

The Parties are set for major rallies in Kibra Sunday, even as candidates accused each other of employing dirty tricks.