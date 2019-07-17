The Council of Governors has rejected a new version of the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019.

The bill has raised the equitable share for the 47 county governments to 316 billion shillings and increase of 6 billion shillings from the previous bill that had allocate the devolved units 310 billion shillings.

In a statement the CoG Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the governors will wait for the advisory opinion of the Supreme Court.

Oparanya insists that Governors will not take anything less than 335 billion shillings recommended by the Commission of Revenue Allocation.

On Monday Governors filed a petition at the Supreme Court over the ongoing stalemate which, they said, has stalled operations in counties.

However,The proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation has been opposed by the National Treasury and National Assembly, with Majority Leader Aden Duale accusing the commission of making unrealistic recommendations.

The bill is now set to be introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday next week when sittings resume after a short recess.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o is calling for dialogue between the National Assembly and the Senate over the disagreement on the division of revenue bill 2019.

Nyong’o said devolution is meant to bring services closer to the people, and without proper funding, no amount of meaningful development can be achieved at the counties.

He said the two houses should strike a common ground so that funds can be allocated to the Counties to initiate development at the grass-root level.

His sentiments coming even after the Council of Governors lodged a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an interpretation of the bill.

Nyong’o at the same time implored on area leaders to accord him space to deliver his manifesto to the people of Kisumu.

He said his development agenda is on course, but risks derailment from a section of leaders who been casting aspersions on his development track record even before his five-year tenure is over.

The governor was speaking in Nyakach constituency while commissioning a community borehole in Nyabondo.