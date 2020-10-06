Governors condemned for rejecting new tea regulations

Tea Lobby groups have strongly condemned Council of Governors move to reject the new tea regulations recently released for implementation, saying that governors have no role to play in the reforms.

Led by their chairman Irungu Nyakera the team said that the reforms were unstoppable and that they were looking forward to the success of the same.

The group told of governors telling them to keep off from what farmers have been seeking all along in an aim to benefit from the new regulations.

Monday the Council of Governors, in a press statement, called for a review, suggesting various amendments which they recommend to be made on the laws.

The governors requested for county governments to be authorised to issue licenses for appointment of county tea inspectors, manufacturing, registrations and licensing of warehouse premises, or their renewal and registration.

The new tea regulations were unveiled by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya in May and declared ready for implementation in early August.

These policies were aimed at creating a more favourable market for farmers, with a transparent and accountable value chain.

The implementation of the regulations came after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Agriculture ministry to address farmers’ trade conditions by relieving the Kenya Tea Development Agency of some of its roles, addressing graft and exploitation of farmers and eliminating conflict of interest within the tea value chain.