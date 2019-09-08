Governors to seek for extra funds in supplementary budget

Governors now say they will be presenting a supplementary budget to parliament in January next year seeking for additional funding to counties.

This comes after senators agreed to an allocation of 316 billion shillings to Counties despite months of a standoff with the governors pushing for a 335 billion allocation as advised by CRA.

Makueni Governor who is he council of Governors chief whip Kivutha Kibwana says they are keen on a long lasting solution to ensure the success of devolution.

Kibwana says they only accepted Ksh 316.5 Billion to end the revenue share stalemate to save devolution and keep operations within counties running.

“Devolution is what will save Kenya. Even if we change constitution, we have to do it in such a way that we develop devolution and solidify it. This is not the success of the governors alone, even MPs should not behave as if devolution is a threat to them. Good ideas on how Kenya should go forward should be brought to the table,” he said

He refuted claims that counties are unable to spend the little amount they receive from the exchequer adding that they receive money late therefore hampering its full utilization.

He called for support of “Ugatuzi initiative” that advocates for more funds to counties to strengthen devolution.

This comes as Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo accused governors of greed and failing to account for funds issued to them calling on them to serve wananchi.

And Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga has hailed the recent move by senators to accept the 316 billion shillings county allocation as proposed by the national assembly.

Odanga says that the senator’s 335 billion shillings proposal was unreasonable, as the national government had no funds to sustain their demands.