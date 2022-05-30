Governors want gov’t to establish systems to curb theft of drugs

Governors have called upon the Ministry of Health to establish systems to curb theft of drugs in hospitals following reports of stolen cancer drugs of essential and expensive cancer drugs at Kenyatta National Teaching and Referral Hospital, (KNH).

The county bosses want the ministry to enhance systems to enable end–to–end visibility of the use of all drugs in the hospital.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Council of Governors condemned the theft and asked the health ministry to improve supply chain infrastructure and information systems as well as ensure that there is no conflict of interest of those who manage the cancer unit at the KNH and private facilities.

The Council of Governors attention is drawn to recent reports in the media on massive theft of cancer drugs of over Kshs. 4.6 Million at our premier National Teaching and Referral Hospital, (KNH). pic.twitter.com/uRnglb7J5p — Council of Governors (@KenyaGovernors) May 30, 2022

“We condemn in the strongest terms the inhumane actions that negate the ongoing reform initiatives by both National and County Governments to make access to quality essential medicines and medical supplies a right for all Kenyans at all times.” Stated governors.

Adding that: “It is important to note that the burden of non–communicable diseases in the country has been rising.”

According to the statement the theft was rampant in the private wing, ICU and cancer center and that medicines got lost on transit from pharmacy and stores to the wards.

They said a syndicate involving porters, security and Health Care Workers has been identified in these thefts.

Earlier this week six employees at KNH were charged with conspiring to steal cancer drugs worth Ksh 4.6 million.

The six, Emily Kagochi, Phillip Owino, Mary Wanjiru, Yvonne Mbuthia, Rose Chepkok and Maureen Onyor appearing before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Micheni Kagendo on Thursday however, denied the charges and were freed on a Ksh 1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 500,000.

Cancers account for the third largest cause of death in Kenya, after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

Every year an estimated 42,116 new cases of cancer are reported with the number of cancer deaths estimated at 27,092 annually as documented in the International Agency for Research in Cancer (IARC) GLOBOCAN report for 2020.

This following an reports of theft in cancer drugs alleging that the stolen drugs are taken to a facility owned by a senior official at the KNH Cancer Unit.

“We would also like to add that it is urgent to invest heavily on development of human resources at the KNH, especially cancer specialists equipped with the most modern tools for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. ” Stated the governors.