Governors want treasury to remit funds it owes to counties

The Council of governors health committee chairman, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, wants the national government to remit funds it owes to counties to allow for smooth operations.

According to Nyong’o 30 counties are yet to receive their April allocation, with service delivery being seriously affected.

Prof. Nyongo in a press briefing said, in the current Financial Year, County governments were allocated Ksh 39.9 billion as additional funds adding that the County Governments Additional Allocations Act, 2022, was assented to on 22nd April 2022 and commenced on 13th May 2022.

“In view of the aforementioned, we note with concern that thus far, no County Government has received any additional allocations with one month left to the end of the financial year under which these funds were budgeted for.” Stated Prof Nyong’o.

Adding that: ”It has also come to our attention that some of the National Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies responsible for the various conditional grants have revised downwards the amounts due to be disbursed to Counties in this Financial Year to about Ksh 24 billion. This as unlawful and unacceptable. “

He urged the National Treasury to transfer Ksh 39.9 billion owed to Counties without undue delay and undeducted as articulated in the County Governments Additional Allocations Act, 2022 to ensure that Counties implement their budgets and plan accordingly.