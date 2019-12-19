The government is targeting to lay additional 41,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable to small towns across the country.

Information Communication and Technology Authority CEO Dr Katherine Getao says the move is expected to support development of digital economy especially in remote regions through access to seamless internet connectivity.

The government is in the process of improving the country’s Digital Infrastructure which will provide an innovative environment to grow the assets required to meet the dynamic demands in the industry.

ICTA CEO Dr. Katherine Getao says at the moment the country has around 9, 000 kilometers of fiber and plans is to increase this to at least 50, 000KM.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She says under the ICT Masterplan the planned digital infrastructure will also support development of other technologies such as storage, web security, last-mile connectivity, eight-point of sales services, constituency innovation hubs and government call center.

ICTA has further identified mechanisms to create a globally trusted and digitally competent workforce and citizenry for a digital economy.

Getao says there is empirical evidence that increased adoption of ICT is associated with improved public sector management.

The digital infrastructure is expected to focus on transforming government service delivery and information through the adoption of digital technologies.