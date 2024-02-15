Gov’t acquires new mobility equipment to boost security in terror-prone counties

The equipment, which includes armoured personnel carriers and mine resistant ambush protected vehicles, will be distributed to officers in Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa Counties.

The Government has acquired new mobility equipment for security officers deployed in regions affected by the threat of terrorism.

The equipment, which includes armoured personnel carriers and mine resistant ambush protected vehicles, will be distributed to officers in Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa Counties and other vulnerable areas starting next week.

Speaking during the operationalization of Eldas South Sub County in Wajir, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the equipment will ensure safety and security of the North Eastern, Upper Eastern and Upper Coastal Region.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration, under the leadership of President William Ruto is committed to secure every part of the Country and deal ruthlessly with persons involved in contraband trade, trafficking in narcotics, human trafficking, banditry and livestock rustling,” said Kindiki.

The CS stated that all the gazette Sub-Counties in Wajir County and other parts of the Country will be operationalized within the current financial year, to ease access to Government services.

Kindiki further revealed that the government will from next month recruit and train more National Police Reservists (NPRs) to supplement the efforts of multi-agency security officers deployed in Wajir County to combat financiers, planners and orchestrators of terror attacks.