Govt activates National Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease

The Government has approved the reactivation of the National Task Force on the Ebola Virus Disease following an outbreak in Uganda.

This comes after President William Ruto chaired his first cabinet meeting that comprised of members of the previous administration Tuesday at State House.

The day’s agenda centered on the state of the economy, assessment of the ongoing drought situation, the security situation in the country, and the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in Uganda.

During the meeting, the Cabinet further established an Incident Management Team with the mandate of coordinating our national Ebola preparedness and response efforts.

The Incident Management Team will be expected to work in close collaboration will all the Country Governments, with the border Counties taking their rightful lead.

“Drawing from the lessons learnt in the management of Covid-19 Pandemic, Cabinet took note of the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in Uganda; further noting that the highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by the virus have a mortality rate of as high as 90%.”

The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Health, together with all other concerned State Actors, to heighten the level of surveillance at all points of entry into the country.

Cabinet urged all Kenyans to remain calm but also to be vigilant of any suspected cases; and to immediately report any suspected cases to the proper authorities.