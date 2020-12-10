The National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security has advised the government to reconsider its policy on police housing where currently police officers reside outside the police premises.
According to committee chairman and Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange the current arrangement exposes the officers to security threats where their firearms may easily be stolen by organized gangs.
The Committee Chair once again decried the deplorable state of police stations in the country, citing the Wanguru Police Station which he described as, unsafe and dangerous for both officers and remandees being held in the police cells.
He said the overflowing ablution raised concern over the health of the officers and remandees, promising to seek answers from the Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Dr. Fred Matiangi.
The National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security has been conducting assessment tours of police stations in the country with recommendations for more funding to the police service to improve their living and working conditions.