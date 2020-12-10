The National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security has advised the government to reconsider its policy on police housing where currently police officers reside outside the police premises.

According to committee chairman and Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange the current arrangement exposes the officers to security threats where their firearms may easily be stolen by organized gangs.

The Committee Chair once again decried the deplorable state of police stations in the country, citing the Wanguru Police Station which he described as, unsafe and dangerous for both officers and remandees being held in the police cells.

He said the overflowing ablution raised concern over the health of the officers and remandees, promising to seek answers from the Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Dr. Fred Matiangi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His sentiments are echoed by Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira who describe the state at the station as sorry and dehumanizing.

He said that the building at the station are very old built during colonial period and needs urgent attention.

Mr Kabinga also revealed that situation even in other police station across the country are in deplorable condition and need to be mordenized.

The MP concurred with his chairman noting that police should be housed at police station for which response any time their is distress call. He said that in Wanguru Police Station only eight police officers recide in the station and any time their is urgent need to raise them at night has become a huge challenge to OCS.

The National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security has been conducting assessment tours of police stations in the country with recommendations for more funding to the police service to improve their living and working conditions.