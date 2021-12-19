Govt allocates Ksh 40M for CBC infrastructure in Bureti

The government will spend Sh40.9 million to put up 52 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Bureti sub-county, Kericho County in preparation for primary school learners joining secondary school in 2023.

The move by the government is meant to support the 100 per cent transition policy and to accommodate more learners in 2023 when the CBC Grade 6 candidates of 2022 will transit to junior secondary school.

Speaking during a sub-county CBC infrastructure meeting held in his boardroom, Bureti Deputy County Commissioner Lawrence Omondi revealed that the exercise will be carried out in phases with the first phase witnessing the construction of the classrooms in 34 schools and 18 schools in the second phase.

He said the construction of the classrooms are set to begin soon and completed by April next year adding that the cost of construction per classroom was projected at Sh788,000.

“We are finalising the recruitment of local constructors for the work and we hope all shall go smoothly,” said area Mr Omondi.

The administrator added that the tenders will be awarded to local contractors and this will help create employment opportunities for the locals in the sub-county.

Mr Omondi noted that a sub-county multi-agency team comprising of Ministry of Education , Ministry of Interior and other key stakeholders among them Ministry of Public Works will work together to ensure professional supervision at the entry level of the programme to completion to ensure seamless implementation of the programme.

The CBC was introduced in 2017 setting a model shift from the old 8-4-4 education system.

In October 20 this year President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the National Treasury to give the Ministry of Education Sh8 billion for the construction of 10,000 classrooms in secondary schools across the country.