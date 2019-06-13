Govt allocates Ksh 450.9B to fund Big Four Agenda

The government has allocated Ksh 450.9 billion to fund the big four agenda. Manufacturing received the largest allocation of Ksh 125.4 billion while food security was earmarked Ksh 55.9 billion.

Here are the highlights of how the government plans to spend on the Big Four agenda.

In implementing the government’s big four agenda, the government has allocated Ksh 450 billion to affordable housing, universal healthcare, food security and the manufacturing agenda.

To health, the government allocated Ksh 47.8 billion to activities and programmes geared towards universal health coverage such as scaling up universal health coverage to the rest of the counties, NHIF cover for the elderly and severely disabled.

Under the affordable housing agenda, Ksh 10.5 billion was allocated for construction of affordable housing units, with Ksh 2.3 billion to support mortgage uptake and Ksh 5 billion to the new Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company.

To shore up the manufacturing sector the treasury allocated Ksh 1.2 billion to the textile industry and a further Ksh 7 billion for SME’s growth in the manufacturing sector and 1 billion shillings for modernizing Kenya industrial research and development institute KIRDI.

Ksh 7.9 billion was earmarked to finance ongoing irrigation projects, Ksh 2 billion allocated for the National Value Chain Support Programme; and Ksh 3.0 billion for setting up the Coffee Cherry Revolving Fund to implement prioritized reforms in the coffee sub-sector.

The Treasury allocated Ksh 1 billion for crop diversification and to revitalize the Miraa industry.

