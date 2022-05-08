Gov’t allocates Ksh1.9 to construct two bridges in Makueni County

The Government has allocated Ksh1.95 billion to construct Kasikeu and Mikiyuni bridges along Sultan Hamud –Kasikeu –Kyambeke road that traverses Kilome and Kaiti Constituencies in Makueni County.

The contract has been awarded to Kabuito Contractors Limited and the company is currently mobilizing equipment in a bid to start the works that will take two years to complete.

“The bridges had not been allocated any funds in the initial contract when Sultan Hamud-Kasikeu-Kyambeke road was being upgraded to bitumen standards,” said Makueni County Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) Engineer Anastasia Ndunda on Thursday.

She said this during the County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) chaired by Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Gilbert Kitiyo in his board room in Wote town.

Ndunda revealed that the contractor started mobilizing equipment on April 5, 2022 and the works will continue up to April4, 2024 whereby part of the monies will be used to tarmac 15 kilometers of road that were left out.

After the meeting, the CDICC members visited Emali-Nduundune road to assess the progress. The road is supposed to be upgraded to bitumen standards by Tevene Enterprise Limited at a cost of Sh120 Million.

The CDICC led by Kitiyo expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the road that was at 35.4 percent completion having commenced in 2020.The road was expected to have been tarmacked by October 2021.

However Engineer Gladson Nyambane told the committee that the problem of water compounded with lack of suitable gravel was the major challenge that slowed their works.

Consequently, Eng. Nyambane said that now they have found suitable gravel and water was available and promised to tarmac at least 1.5 kilometers in the next two months.

“On behalf of the contractor, I promise here that in the next two months, we shall tarmac 1.5 kilometers and the works will not stop as we have found suitable gravel,” he said.

On his part, the county commissioner asked the contractor to work closely with the local administrators while urging them to also employ the local youths.

“I will be receiving daily reports from the local administrators on the progress of the road. Fast-tracking is key to ensure the road is completed. If you fail to do the work as we have agreed, then we will recommend the termination of the contract as it is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” warned the administrator.