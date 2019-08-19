The government has allocated 2.3 billion shillings to the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre to establish a sexed semen production technology as part of efforts to improve livestock breeds.

The Center’s board chairman Dr. Geoffrey Kamau says there is need to improve dairy and beef livestock among small scale farmers.

Out of the 2.3 billion shillings, about 400 million shillings has been earmarked for construction of a goat Artificial Insemination station, which will be the first of its kind in Africa.

Livestock experts say rapid population growth, shrinking land sizes and increased urbanization as well as inadequate quality breeding stock and semen for goats are some of the things that are taking a toll on goat farming.

Kirinyaga County is 40 percent complete and will go a long way in creating jobs.

Under the sexed semen production technology, the government will subsidize Artificial Insemination that has a female probability of between 80-99 per cent.

The technology is expected to reduce the cost of a high quality heifer to less than 100,000 shillings from the current high of 400,000 shillings that some farmers spend importing dairy cattle.