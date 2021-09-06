Govt allocates Kshs 30M for construction of water pans in Homa Bay

The National government through the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation has commissioned the construction of two water pans in Homa Bay County.

The water pans will be constructed in Gembe (Ponge village) and Lambwe (Ogando village) Wards of Suba North constituency at a cost of Sh 30 million to cushion the residents from persistent water shortage. They are expected to be complete within three months.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of the construction Sunday, Water Secretary Eng. Samuel Alima said that the government was committed to resolving the water shortage which had affected the area for many years.

“The region has been experiencing water shortage for a long period of time and we believe that through the two projects, the residents of this region will be relieved,’’ he said.

The Secretary called on the residents to make good use of the water once the projects are complete. He also urged them to step up agricultural production to ensure food security in the area.

The Engineer disclosed that the Ministry is also set to launch the construction of two other water pans in Tinga and Kokech locations in two weeks’ time.

Gembe Central Location senior chief Teresa Wenwa said they will ensure the water projects were protected from vandalism.

She said the project will serve about 1000 households drawn from more than five villages. Wenwa said Ponge is among places considered as a hardship area in the constituency.

“We’re going to work closely with management committee members led by Jared Oigo to ensure the project is protected for its sustainability,” Wenwa said.

A resident Millicent Adhiambo said many women have not been having enough sleep because they have to wake up early to go search of water.

“We walk for more than 3.5km to get water both for domestic and livestock use.