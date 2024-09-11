Gov’t, Amref join forces to tackle neglected tropical diseases, malaria, TB

Kenya is strengthening collaboration to tackle Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), and improve public health sanitation.

In a consultative meeting held Wednesday, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, met with Amref Health Africa, represented by Country Director Dr Meshack Ndirangu, to enhance joint efforts in combating these public health challenges.

The session reviewed progress on ongoing health initiatives and discussed strategies for reinforcing disease prevention, control measures, and promoting better sanitation practices across the country.

Muthoni was joined by the Deputy Director General for the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards, Dr Sultani Matendechero, and other senior health officials.