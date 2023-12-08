Gov’t announces free entry to parks, museums on Jamhuri day

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced free access to all National Parks and Museums for Kenyans on Jamhuri Day.

In a statement, Friday, the CS noted that the directive would enable Kenyans to go and enjoy sightseeing activities.

He added that the declaration was also in line with the 60th celebrations of Kenya gaining independence.

“In commemorating our 60th year of independence, the Government proudly announces free entry for Kenyan citizens to all national parks and museums on Jamhuri Day, December 12, 2023. This initiative aligns with our collective pride in being Kenyan and our desire for everyone to relish the gifts bestowed upon us by nature” he announced.

Mutua’s directive also covers marine parks, animal orphanages, and the Safari Walk. According to the CS, the free entry will begin at 6 am and end at 6 pm.

“Please pack a picnic basket and gather your family to savour the treasures we’ve cherished and protected for your enjoyment.This complimentary access encompasses marine parks, the Safari walk, and animal orphanages, from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023” he said.

Kenyans intending to enjoy the free offer will have to prove their identity through various documentation such as the ID, and children must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Kenya Wildlife officials have called for patience at entry points and within the various premises to ensure that services run smoothly.