Gov´t approves list of states exempted from Quarantine in Kenya

The Ministry of Tourism has released a circular adding six more countries that must undergo quarantine when their citizens travel to Kenya.

Citizens from Brunei, Kuwait, Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand will now have to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon arrival into the country at their cost.

In the circular, the government has also updated the approved list of states exempted from Quarantine in Kenya.

Travellers will be required to be in possession of a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test results conducted within 72 hrs before travel and not display any flu-like symptoms upon arrival.

Further, travellers shall be required to provide evidence of their booking of the quarantine locations 24 hrs before boarding for travel.

The list of exempted countries was updated to 204 countries including El Salvador, Faroe Islands, Australia, Peru, and the Philippines.