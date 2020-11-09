Govt. assures over learning calendar amid Covid-19 threat

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi is urging learners in both primary and secondary schools not to panic over the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Speaking in Bungoma County, Nabukwesi told grade 4, class 8 and form 4 learners that they were better off being in school other than being at home and not learning.

He at the same time urged learners to continue observing the Ministry of Health preventive measures and protocols to avoid contracting the disease.

This even as he encouraged them to work hard and concentrate on their studies so that they can progress to the next level adding that the Government is committed to ensuring that all learners return to school in January next year.

The PS also visited various institutions in Mumias and Kanduyi where desks and chairs had already been delivered under the government economic stimulus programme.

He thanked the school Heads for their commitment and determination in ensuring learning continues despite the pandemic as they prepare class 8 and form 4 candidates for the national examinations.

The PS emphasized that the learners already in school will not be asked to go home since the Government was keenly monitoring the situation and keeping it under control to ensure the children remain safe while in schools.