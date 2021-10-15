Gov’t banks on vaccine in renewed effort to combat malaria

The Ministry of Health has called for a massive uptake of the newly rolled out Malaria vaccine, RTS, S/AS01 to reduce the burden of disease in the country.

Speaking in support of the vaccine, Ministry of Health Director-General, Dr. Patrick Amoth assured of its safety and efficacy adding that it will be administered free of charge.

“We have confirmed that the vaccine is safe, significantly reduces severe, life-threatening malaria, and can be delivered successfully in real-life childhood vaccination settings (even during a pandemic),” he stated

According to Dr. Rose Jalang’o, from the National Vaccination Immunization Program, the vaccine will be administered in four doses to children below the age of five years. The first dose will be given at 6 months, the second at 7 months, the third at 9 months, and the 4th dose at 2 years.

However, experts say the vaccine will be used alongside other interventions including the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs), larviciding, indoor residual spraying (IRS), and appropriate diagnosis and treatment, using artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs).

Kenya, Ghana and, Malawi were selected by the World Health Organization(WHO) for the pilot introduction to generate evidence on the impact and safety of the vaccine.

In 2019 Kenya included the RTS, S Malaria vaccine as part of the routine childhood immunization in the Counties of Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Siaya, Kakamega, Bungoma, and Vihiga.

So far over 200,000 children have received at least one dose of the vaccine with more doses of the jab expected in the country in 2023.

Prevalence of Malaria

The Ministry of Health indicated slowed progress in containing malaria during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the prevailing challenge of the pandemic, the proportion of people affected by malaria declined from 8 percent to 5.6 percent nationally, between 2015 and 2020, but the burden of the disease remains high in some parts of Kenya.

Malaria is one of the top ten causes of illness and death in the country and is a leading killer of children under the age of five.

In 2016, malaria caused an estimated 3.5 million infections and just over 10,000 deaths in Kenya, stretching the capacity of health facilities in the provision of services, especially in Lake Endemic Regions.

According to the WHO, African children are at the highest risk with over 260,000 deaths reported per year.