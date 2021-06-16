Govt bans all public gatherings in Migori County

In the wake of a recent spike in covid-19 infections in the Western region of the country, the government has prohibited virtually all public gatherings to curb the spread of the disease.

Migori County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich noted that the move to institute a fresh ban on gatherings was informed by the need to have populations out of harm’s way.

To begin with, the national government administrative officer disclosed that schools are a no-go zone to anyone with intentions of making their way to the learning institutions especially those keen to visit their children in boarding schools.

According to Cherutich, public gatherings contribute to the spread of the infectious disease, owing in large part, to failure by area residents to follow the laid down protocols.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



At the same time, the County Commissioner revealed that he was working closely with religious leaders from all Migori Sub-Counties to ensure that places of worship observe Covid-19 rules.

Additionally, Cherutich announced that gatherings in funerals had been restricted completely amid order to morgues to release bodies for burial on the day of interment.

But that is not all. The CC announced an indefinite ban on night vigils and Disco Matangas.

“People are discouraged from converging for night vigils at bereaved homes to ensure the spread of the virus during these hours is managed,” he said.

He warned the proprietors of bars and restaurants that continued disregard of Covid-19 rules will attract punishment with culprits staring at losing their licenses and operational work permits.

“We have noticed weaknesses in social places where people converge in groups especially in bars and we are going to blacklist those bars flouting Covid-19 rules and regulations,” he warned.