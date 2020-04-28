The Government has ordered for the cessation of movement into and out of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps effective Wednesday 29th April 2020.

The decision was made on Tuesday during the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC) meeting to discuss the progress of the Government’s interventions to combat COVID-19 in Kenya.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’ termed it as a furtherance of directives to curb the communal spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The announcement coming as the total number of COVID 19 positive cases hit 374 after 11 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 10 more people were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 124.

Earlier Matiangi’ promised that the National Government will continue to work closely with Governors across the Country in collaboration with the National Administration Structures to provide for vulnerable households.