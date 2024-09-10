Govt. bans sugar imports from non EAC, COMESA countries

The government has stopped all sugar imports from countries outside the East African Community (EAC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Dr Andrew Karanja has made the announcement oN the backdrop of expected higher sugar production this year.

“This year, with improved local production leading to lower sugar prices, the import window for countries outside COMESA and EAC was not extended. While sugar imports from these regions continue under existing trade protocols, the volumes have been lower due to unattractive low prices,” said Dr Karanja.

Kenya allowed sugar imports from non EAC and COMESA countries last year to cover production shortfall and contain further price hikes owing to drought that affected production within the trade blocs. The import ban has similarly been implemented to curtail illegal imports into the country.

“Additionally, there are challenges with illegal sugar smuggling through porous borders, which security agencies are addressing. Kenya remains committed to adhering to the free trade protocols outlined in existing treaties,” he added.

Data from the ministry indicates that Kenya has produced an average of 700,000 metric tons of sugar annually from 16 factories with production rising to 800,000 metric tons in 2022.

However in 2023, production was hampered by severe drought leading to reduced sugar output prompting the government to allow imports to cover the shortfall.

According to Dr Karanja, the average annual consumption of table sugar in Kenya is approximately 950,000 metric tons, with the shortfall being met through imports from COMESA and EAC countries under existing trade protocols.

The imports are currently facilitated by sugar safeguards, which are set to expire in February 2025.