Govt called upon to mitigate drought effects in Mandera

Locals in Mandera County now want the Government to intervene in mitigating the adverse effects of drought in the area.

Locals claim unless they receive urgent assistance the situation could be so dire.

In Banisa Sub County that borders Ethiopia we meet Mzee Abdirahman Ibrahim a pastoralist.

A calm collected Ibrahim says if there will be no rainfall in the next two weeks then the area should prepare for imminent livestock deaths.

Ibrahim who was born and brought up in Banisa appears to have lost hope saying the current drought situation in the area has never been experienced for the last 10 years.

He said the only water they have received was from a boozers a fortnight ago is not enough for domestic and livestock use.

Mandera Chief Executive Officer for water Mohamed Ali admitted the situation is dire and urgent help required.

This is as as the National Drought Management Authority Area Coordinator Mohamed Ali noted that his agency was working in forming a government multi- agency to find a lasting solution to the current drought situation.

He disclosed that they have already given cash transfers to over 22, 000 families.